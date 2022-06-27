Anthony Munoz approves Bengals’ offseason investment in o-line

Recent offensive line play for the Cincinnati Bengals pales in comparison to how Anthony Munoz looked during his Hall of Fame career. But Munoz wasn’t alone when he locked down the left tackle spot for over a decade in Cincinnati. Those lines were only as strong as its weakest link.

The Bengals of today put in the effort to make sure their weakest link would be considerably stronger compared to the last several years.

In a recent appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast, Munoz gave credit to the front office for their free agency period in which they signed veterans Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and La’el Collins in a span of one week.

“There was that glaring weakness, and man, they didn’t waste any time,” Munoz said. “And I was really happy and impressed that they went after Kappa, Karras, and Collins right away and fill that need because so many times teams go to the draft—you’re bringing in young guys that have to step in. Well now you got some guys a couple of Super Bowl rings and the other guys played for pretty good football team with the Cowboys. So with that being said, I’m excited about what’s going on.”

Munoz is right on the money with the timing. Cappa reportedly agreed to terms as soon as legal tampering began Monday before the new league year ensued. Karras soon followed suit later that day, and they clearly kept close eyes on Collins’ situation in Dallas. There was a plan, and they executed it perfectly.

The only variable remaining is the left guard spot, which Munoz will get to see firsthand at training camp and the preseason when he does color commentary for the team. Even if it takes a month or to get things figured out at that spot, the line is in a position to enhance the offense instead of limiting it.

If all goes to plan, Munoz will get to watch his former team sport a quality offensive line for the first time in years.