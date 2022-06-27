Joe Burrow speaks out on Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade

Last Friday, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, paving the way for abortion to be banned in America.

Shortly after the ruling, Ohio enacted a law that makes abortion illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which comes about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is speaking out.

In an Instagram story posted Monday, Burrow made it clear where he stands on the abortion debate, noting several examples in which it was justified.

Burrow has never been afraid to speak his beliefs in a public forum. He recently spoke out on having better gun control following the Uvalde tragedy.

In 2020, Burrow spoke out about the murder of George Floyd and other racial injustices being committed throughout America.

It’s no secret that guys like Burrow are given an elevated platform and, in turn, can make a big impact with statements like this. Thus, they have a greater responsibility to speak out against what they believe to be injustices.

It’s great to see Burrow continues to answer the call.