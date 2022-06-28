Bengals sell out of season tickets, enact a wait list

As of late last week, the Cincinnati Bengals have sold out of season tickets for the upcoming season. With that comes something new to the team and the fanbase.

Fans who are still interested in season tickets can sign up for a wait list, which includes a one-time fee along with benefits in the event that the tickets can be secured.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Bengals were originally one of 13 teams who didn’t need a wait list for season ticket purchases. They now join the majority of clubs with an overflowing demand of season tickets.

Attendance has been an issue for the franchise over the last few years, but following an AFC North title and a trip to the Super Bowl, Paul Brown Stadium will be as packed as ever.

Bengals fans will get to see some of the very best teams come to Cincinnati this year with games against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to go with their usual AFC North slate.

What are your plans for the 2022 season? Let us know in the comments below!