Bengals News (6/28): Ja’Marr Chase gets respect from Tyrann Mathieu

Bengals Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

There will be exciting photo opportunities at Back Together Saturday, including an opportunity to take pictures with the Lamar Hunt Trophy celebrating the Bengals' AFC Championship. Fans can also take pictures on the Ruler of The Jungle throne and next to the tiger pillars used for player introductions. Kid-friendly attractions -- free to all fans -- include inflatables, face painting and balloon artists.

Geoff Hobson to be Honored as Ohio Co-Sportswriter of the Year

Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson, a pillar of Cincinnati sports coverage with over three decades of experience in the area, has been named the 2021 Ohio Co-Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. He will be recognized Monday night at the 62nd National Sports Media Association Awards Banquet in Winston-Salem, N.C. He will be joined at the awards banquet by his fiancé, Anita Rollins.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shares abortion-rights Instagram post

Joe Burrow shared a post advocating for abortion rights on his Instagram Story on Monday, days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a six-week abortion ban became law in Ohio.

Joe Mixon: Bengals 'might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays'

"To be honest, I feel like we might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays," running back Joe Mixon recently said, via Charlie Walter of KPIX. "With the talent we got and who we added onto this year, I feel like we're bound to have a hell of a season. The best thing about it is we've been there before, and we know how to get there. We've just gotta stick to the basics, one week at a time, and that's what's gonna happen."

Which AFC North RB will have more total TDs in '22: Najee Harris or Joe Mixon? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss which AFC North RB will have more total TDs in '22 between Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris or Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

2022 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Cincinnati Bengals

Head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are all back for their fourth season in Cincinnati. Continuity is a helluva drug, although Taylor and Callahan’s offensive scheme and pace (Football Outsiders) have varied by season:

Tyrann Mathieu calls Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase 'Odell Beckham 2.0' in recounting Chase's historic game vs. Chiefs - CBSSports.com

It took Ja'Marr Chase just a few games to establish himself as an NFL star. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft went for 1,455 receiving yards in the regular season, which is the most recorded by a rookie in the Super Bowl era, and helped the Cincinnati Bengals reel off three straight postseason wins to get to Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals salary cap: 6 players responsible for $9.6M in dead money

The Cincinnati Bengals remain in one of the best cap space situations of any NFL team this offseason thanks to shrewd moves and some timely luck, such as the fact Joe Burrow’s playing on a rookie quarterback contract.

Eric Ebron a potential late free-agent Bengals option?

As we enter the quietest part of the NFL calendar, the lull weeks before training camps open, there are still a few decent free agents left on the market that could help provide a small spark to teams that may need it.

Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Ben Brown in 2022

Out of all of the undrafted free agents the Cincinnati Bengals signed following the 2022 NFL Draft, Ben Brown was the one fans were excited about the most. He not only gave them another offensive line option but one that’s versatile, as he played both guard and center during his time with the Rebels.

Around the league

Projecting the 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team: Steelers duo to provide Year 1 spark

It is no surprise that the top performers among rookies have typically been first-, second- or third-round selections, at least according to All-Rookie Teams as selected by the Pro Football Writers of America. The position players in the 2021 edition were comprised of 14 first-rounders, seven second-round picks and one Day 3 pick (Chiefs guard Trey Smith). All-Rookie squads from past years have included a handful of players from Rounds 4 through 7, however, and the occasional undrafted rookie, too.

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (hip) 'fully healthy,' will 'be ready to go for training camp'

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft reportedly sustained a minor hip injury during a spring practice, but Thibodeaux said Monday during a visit to NFL Network that it's full speed ahead for his first season.

Melvin Gordon: Broncos RBs 'gonna go crazy' in 2022

"We're gonna go crazy, man," he said. "We gotta go crazy. The young bull got so much talent, and we push each other every day in practice. We even got (Mike) Boone, who's a good player, too, that's going to help push us. I'm expecting the run game to be a lot better than it was last year for sure."

WR Sterling Shepard: Giants offense 'has potential for a lot of big plays'

"Moving parts all day long," receiver Sterling Shepard said on the Giants Huddle podcast, via the team's official website. "It kind of gets overwhelming whenever you look at the motion list, too. They have it broken down on our [tablets], so when you look at the motion list, it's so many different motions that you can do. It'll be good getting a lot of our playmakers moving around. It's going to be tough on defenses."