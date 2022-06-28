Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2022 dates and times announced

We now know the dates and times for Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2022, which kicks off July 27th and features 12 open practices for fans to attend.

As usual, it also features Back Together Saturday, which takes place July 30th. This will be fans’ lone opportunity to watch the Bengals practice inside Paul Brown Stadium. Radio announcers Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will provide live commentary throughout practice.

There will be photo opportunities at Back Together Saturday, including an opportunity to take pictures with the Lamar Hunt Trophy celebrating the Bengals’ AFC Championship. Fans can also take pictures on the Ruler of The Jungle throne and next to the tiger pillars used for player introductions. Kid-friendly attractions — free to all fans — include inflatables, face painting and balloon artists.

Gates open at 1 pm for the 2:15 pm practice. Parking is available in adjacent lots at established prices.

Tickets for the event are free and fans must claim a mobile ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with information on how to access tickets through a presale beginning on July 12. Tickets will be made available to the general public on July 14th. You can check out bengals.com/backtogethersaturday for more details.

All other open practices will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paul Brown Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way.

The practice fields have bleacher seating for 1,250 fans, plus additional standing room along the sidelines. Admission is free and no ticket is required. Fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions and Bengals merchandise will be available to purchase.

Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for all practices at established prices.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices. Visit bengals.com/bagpolicy for more information about the sizes and types of bags that will be permitted.

Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Different position groups will be available each day after practice.

Training camp times are subject to change, so be sure to check Bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and other important info.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

THURSDAY, JULY 28

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

FRIDAY, JULY 29

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

SATURDAY, JULY 30 (Back Together Saturday in Paul Brown Stadium; Ticket Required)

—Gates open at 1 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

MONDAY, AUG. 1

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

TUESDAY, AUG. 2

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

—Gates open at 1:30 pm ET

—Practice begins at 2:15 pm ET