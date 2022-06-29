Tyrann Mathieu praises Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase has taken the NFL and Cincinnati Bengals fans by storm.

After an unreal rookie season, in which he received the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Chase is now getting praise from one of the best safeties in the league in Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu spoke with NFL Films and had this to say about the Bengals star wideout:

“I hate to compare people, but he’s like Odell Beckham 2.0,” Mathieu said. “I remember he caught a ball on us, it was like a 10-yard out. It was really just supposed to be a drive starter. He took it 80-yards to the crib. He outran everybody. He had like 200 at halftime. It was embarrassing.”

Chase and the Bengals faced off against Mathieu’s former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, twice in the last two months of the season with his biggest game coming in Week 16. Playing at Paul Brown Stadium, Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards, while also adding three touchdowns in the nail-biting victory.

With both being former players at LSU, the situation turned into “Tiger on Tiger crime,” according to Mathieu.

The two players will face off again this season during Week 6 as the Bengals hit the road to face the New Orleans Saints.

Should be another fun battle between two of the best.