How confident are you in the Bengals heading into the 2022 season?

2021 ended up being an awesome year for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In what many across the NFL thought would be another building year for the franchise, Zac Taylor and his team took a huge step forward as they made a run to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

For many fans, expectations were also exceeded. Now, the question becomes how confident are Bengals fans that this season will continue to be another step in the right direction?

Entering this season, there are the obvious superstars on the roster that include Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Alongside the young duo, Cincinnati has Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates, Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, and plenty of other returning solid contributors across the board.

Now, we can’t forget the area that needed the most improvement, and that is the offensive line. Thankfully, the front office addressed that need through free agency by signing La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Ted Karras.

Overall, it was a successful offseason for the Bengals. Now comes the point of continuing the success that happened last season.

The main goal should be to avoid the ‘flash in the pan’ type of season. Does that mean that if the Bengals don’t return to the Super Bowl that the season was a failure?

Absolutely not.

Now, it’s about sustaining success and continuing to compete in the postseason.

How confident are you in the Bengals for this coming season? Let us know in the poll below and in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey!

Poll How confident are you in the Bengals for the 2022 season? Super confident

Somewhat confident

Neutral

Less confident

Not confident at all vote view results 60% Super confident (332 votes)

33% Somewhat confident (185 votes)

3% Neutral (21 votes)

1% Less confident (6 votes)

0% Not confident at all (3 votes) 547 votes total Vote Now

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FPB4YW/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.