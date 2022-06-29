Bengals News (6/29): First peak at fireworks

Bengals: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase trade jabs on social media

After one of those occasions, word got out that Burrow ran in the neighborhood of 20 miles per hour during a sprint. That was a bit of proof Burrow used to point out that he’s finally feeling back to 100 percent from a physical standpoint.

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow is a 2022 ESPYS nominee

Burrow returned to the field in 2021 after undergoing reconstruction surgery on his left knee. Many fans remember when the quarterback was carted off the field with a knee injury in November 2020.

Is Chris Evans headed for a breakout with Bengals next season?

“If he can continue to grow as a pass protector and build trust in the coaching staff to do the right things, you could make an argument he could supplant Perine as the third-down back. He’s certainly a more dangerous receiver. His role expanded last year as a kick returner and he was used to work under deep coverages on third-and-long.”

Bengals holding 12 open practice sessions for fans

Tickets for Back Together Saturday are free and fans must claim a mobile ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with information on how to access tickets through a presale beginning on July 12. Tickets will be made available to the general public on July 14. Find more information here.

Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Jake Browning in 2022

Browning played his college football at Washington and went undrafted in 2019. He signed with the Vikings as a UDFA and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on their practice squad. During the summer of 2021, Browning was waived by Minnesota and soon found his way onto the Bengals’ roster.

Bengals' Kwamie Lassiter named surprise offseason standout

Lassiter caught 59 passes for 653 yards and three touchdowns in his last season in Kansas, and while he may not possess the physical or athletic measurables of gold-star recruits, he could prove reliable on special teams and earn limited offensive snaps.

Around the league

Projecting the 2022 Defensive, Specialist All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson lead squad

It is no surprise that the top performers among rookies have typically been first-, second- or third-round selections, at least according to All-Rookie Teams as selected by the Pro Football Writers of America. The position players in the 2021 edition were comprised of 14 first-rounders, seven second-round picks and one Day 3 pick (Chiefs guard Trey Smith). All-Rookie squads from past years have included a handful of players from Rounds 4 through 7, however, and the occasional undrafted rookie, too.

Jason McCourty's Top 5 WR trash talkers | 'GMFB'

NFL defensive back Jason McCourty's Top 5 WR trash talkers in NFL.

Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2022 salary cap

Roster spots for players on rookie contracts are capped at 24 (with no more than four players drafted from each of Rounds 1-3 and 12 total from Rounds 4-7), with some exceptions: I was allowed to "trade down" for a player (i.e. use a second-round slot on a third-round player). Plus, this limit does not apply to undrafted rookie contracts, and players on fifth-year options also do not count toward the rookie contract limit. I did not select any 2022 rookies.

Bruce Arians discusses his new role with Buccaneers: It’s a ‘What do you think?’ job

"It's a 'What do you think?' job," Arians said, via Joe Bucs Fan. "Everybody asks me what do I think and they know they're getting a brutally honest answer, whether it be Joel Glazer, Jason Licht, Todd Bowles or Byron Leftwich. It's been fun going to practice, watching and learning some more, watching us change, looking at the new guys. Man, that draft class is going to be a home run. Looking forward to getting to camp."

Justin Herbert: Chargers 'have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to'

In Justin Herbert's second season, the Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate hot with a 4-1 record but stumbled down the stretch, losing three of their final four games, including the overtime thriller in Las Vegas, to miss the postseason.