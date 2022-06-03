Bengals News (6/3): Paul Daugherty calls it a career

Bengals News

Cincinnati Sports columnist Paul Daugherty to retire

The award-winning columnist and accomplished author will retire after more than three decades of covering Cincinnati sports. Daugherty, who started with The Enquirer in 1994, began covering Cincinnati sports as a columnist for the Cincinnati Post. His first full season covering the Cincinnati Bengals was when they reached Super Bowl 23, and his final season comes after the Bengals reached Super Bowl 56.

Salute to Daugherty as he wraps up an amazing career!

@EnquirerDoc: Best of luck after a great career. Once upon a time I wrote about Doc's book, Chad and Bengalmania https://t.co/NM9zfo6JEC — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) June 2, 2022

Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

Drafted in 2005, the Harvard product logged 9,433 regular-season snaps across nine different NFL rosters. He was selected in the seventh round by the then-St. Louis Rams and most recently saw action for the Washington Football Team. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2007-08.

Bold predictions for 2022 NFL season: Pats fall into irrelevance; Derek Carr leads league in passing yards

With the 2022 NFL season kicking off in fewer than 100 days, it’s high time for bold predictions! Adam Schein performs his annual duty, forecasting that the Patriots flop, Derek Carr rocks and Aaron Rodgers makes history. It also has an AFC power ranking with the Bengals checking in at No. 3.

Cincinnati Bengals DE Joseph Ossai on path back to NFL camp

Ossai met with Cincinnati ahead of the draft and recalls the Bengals admitted they didn’t think they would land the pass rusher because of his talent and interest from other teams.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase talks rookie season on podcast

The NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year discussed a number of topics ranging from how he started his career playing football, to why he opted out of his final season at LSU, his difficult start in the NFL and how much Joe Burrow has helped him.

Late Hall of Famer John Madden returns to 'Madden NFL 23' cover

John Madden -- a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach of the Raiders, legendary NFL color analyst and namesake of one the highest-selling sports video games of all time -- is returning to the cover of Madden NFL 23 for the first time in more than two decades.

Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey ‘all-in’ on HOFer Marshall Faulk’s advice

After missing 23 of 33 games the past two seasons due to injuries, McCaffrey spoke with Faulk about how to stay on the field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says he felt pressure to end retirement because of NFL free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady felt pressure to end his retirement thanks to free agency, he said in his first comments since announcing his decision to return to the Bucs.

County commissioners approve $10M in stadium upgrades needed for World Cup bid

On Tuesday, the commissioners received an economic impact study estimating that hosting a World Cup match would bring in around $480 million to the region and $4 million in tax revenue to the county.

Frank Gore, NFL’s No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

Niners center Alex Mack retiring after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade while turning in a potential Hall of Fame career.