“Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends” Show joining Cincy Jungle

We’ve had a great past half-decade-plus on the Cincy Jungle podcast channel, filled with special guests, fun episodes and great personalities behind the microphone. In our effort to continue to bring you top-notch Cincinnati Bengals content, we’ve got another great program adding to our slate.

For years, Jimmie Foster, Jamie Stephens, James Spink and Tom Justin have teamed up on a weekly show to talk Bengals and host a number of special guests. Names like Boomer Esiason, Duke Tobin, Ken Anderson, Anthony Munoz and many others have graced their screens and now, you can catch also the audio version of their show on the Cincy Jungle podcast channel along with The Orange and Black Insider and Matt Minich’s Coach Speak and Chalk Talk episodes.

As they kick off their next season of the show, they have big guests already lined up—including Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to kick off season three. They are keeping their same, fun format for the program to bring great entertainment. And, as they always do, they are continuing immense charity work, benefitting many Bengals-related/supported charities.

One of the most exciting things about this new partnership is in the group’s “Jungle II the Hall” endeavor that occurred last Saturday. Jim, Jamie, James and Tom rallied the troops (Bengals fans) on a Canton-themed get-together to bring Hall of Fame awareness for a number of worthy former players.

Willie Anderson, Max Montoya, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley and others have been focal points on the inaugural event last summer and continue to be front-and-center for the second edition of this event that was held this past Saturday, June 25th. Appearances by Dan Hoard, Dave Lapham and Willie Anderson were part of the festivities, as were other interviews with former Bengals great Bob Trumpy and Raiders Hall of Fame defensive back Mike Haynes.

All added to the overall luster of the event, while Haynes lobbied for his cornerback compadre, Riley, to be enshrined in Canton. That battle has long been a fight from his family, the Bengals organization and fans like the BJAF group.

For a number of reasons, the event was a huge success once again and looks to be an annual staple from the crew.

With the gang joining us here, we also get an inside look at Jim’s big Bengals tailgate experiences on game days, which we can’t wait to share with you. If you haven’t been to or seen these—be it for home or away games—they are a sight to behold!

Help welcome them all to Cincy Jungle and support both their causes and show through our podcast channel. They also have a YouTube channel that you have to subscribe to!

We are excited to announce our new partnership with @CincyJungle. This is going to be fun for all #Bengals fans! Just WAIT until you see all the fun stuff we have in the works! pic.twitter.com/6n1KHuj2dq — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) June 30, 2022

Welcome aboard, guys!