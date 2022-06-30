Bengals News (6/30): One and only Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals RB Trayveon Williams to co-teach class on NIL, athlete advocacy at Texas A&M's law school

Williams will serve as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M's law school and will co-teach a class on NIL, college athletics and athlete advocacy alongside sports attorney and business consultant Alex Sinatra. Williams, who played at Texas A&M from 2016 to 2018, made the announcement during an appearance on Sinatra's "Your Potential for Everything" podcast that was published this month.

Joe Mixon confident Bengals can get back to the Super Bowl

“We actually put on a hell of show,” Mixon said, according to Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch. “And to be honest I feel like we might be the hottest thing smoking in the NFL. The talent we got and who we added on, I feel like we’re bound to have a hell of a season. The best thing about it is we’ve been there before and we know how to get there.”

Odell Beckham doesn’t want to see those Ja’Marr Chase comparisons

Mathieu, a fellow LSU guy like Chase and Odell, was simply throwing out compliments while reminiscing about how Chase committed “Tiger on Tiger crime” against him when his Chiefs played the Bengals.

State of the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals: How will Joe Burrow and Co. follow up Super Bowl run?

I was one of those who thought Joe Burrow was going to capture Super Bowl LVI as that final drive started against the Rams. But I don't mean to dwell on old stuff, because there is so much to be excited about with this Bengals team, who I think will win a second consecutive division title for the first time since 1982. Let's take a look.

This week in Bengals: 2 analytics aces, Burrow’s approach, Hendrickson’s value

When Zac Taylor was hired in 2019, he held an idea of the type of aggressiveness he wanted to use in splicing analytics into his game management. Figuring out what that would specifically look like in practice would take more than a few meetings.

Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Joe Burrow in 2022

With the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals took Joe Burrow out of LSU. Burrow was coming off a season where he threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and six interceptions, earning him the Heisman Trophy. He led the Tigers to the National Championship where the purple and yellow won it all.

Bengals: Key Cincy position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised everyone last season when they made it all the way to the Super Bowl. They were easily the feel-good story of the year, even when they lost to the Rams. However, this season, the team now has a huge target painted at their backs.

Revisiting the Bengals' only supplemental draft pick

Brooks reminds me in many ways of Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, as he possesses a similarly rare combination of size, speed and athletic ability. Brooks has the potential to play inside or outside linebacker in the NFL and can also be effective when turned loose off the edge on obvious passing downs. Unfortunately, Brooks has some major “red flags” as a pro prospect, including character, work ethic and durability. In our opinion, Brooks is too risky to consider in the first round but too talented to pass up in the third round.

2022 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

It's shocking, but it's true: Joe Burrow hasn't yet reached the Pro Bowl. Burrow's stellar 2021 season was good enough to earn him the Comeback Player of the Year award, but not enough for him to beat out Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson for all-star recognition. That's fine. We know what to expect from Burrow after he lit up the league for the sixth-most passing yards in 2021, a 34:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 108.3 passer rating. It’s only a matter of time before Burrow gets the nod.

Browns RB Kareem Hunt says he's 100% healthy after injury-riddled 2021

In eight games, Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five TDs on 78 carries. When healthy, he and Nick Chubb form one of the top backfields in the NFL. The Browns are 13-6 in the Kevin Stefanski era (last two seasons) when both Chubb and Hunt have played (6-8 when one or both have not played).

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

"Every detail matters with (Wilson)," Jeudy said at his youth football camp, via Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver. "You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he's on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I've learned a lot. He's a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him. I mean it's going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we've got all the pieces we needed, so we've just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen."