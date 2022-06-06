Bengals News (6/6): Top slot

Bengals: Each AFC North foe's most overrated player in 2022

It’s hard to be unbiased when talking about teams that you truly do not enjoy at all. It would be a lot easier for Cincinnati Bengals fans if the team played in an easy division, but we all know what the AFC North is about. For years, the AFC North has been considered one of the best divisions in the NFL.

Bengals pulled off one of the top-5 biggest upsets last season

Last year, well before a run to the Super Bowl or even being viewed as Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals blew the Baltimore Ravens out of the water in a Week 7 matchup, a 41-17 beatdown.

Cincinnati Bengals early 53-man roster projection before training camp

Given that this is a slow period though, we thought it would be fun to take a look at a 53-man roster projection given the massive challenge the team faces when it comes time to cut the roster all the way down.

Bengals’ Mike Hilton ranked No. 2 slot corner by PFF

Mike Hilton was a very solid piece for four years for the Pittsburgh Steelers, then became a huge free-agency payoff in 2021 for the Bengals, becoming a key piece of the Bengals’ secondary after posting 66 tackles and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) in his first year in Cincinnati. Now, the entire football world knows about Hilton and he’s getting his well-deserved recognition, especially from the folks at Pro Football Focus.

Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Make Top 25 Under 25 Ranking With Some Notable Omissions

Guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates and Trey Hendrickson were played huge roles in their run to Super Bowl LVI. Three Bengals made CBS Sports' list of the top 25 players under 25-years-old. Guys like Hendrickson (27) and DJ Reader (27) aren't eligible.

Around the league

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz frustrated by contract talks, won't attend remainder of OTAs

Schultz signed his $10.931 million franchise tender, but is looking for a long-term deal to keep him in Dallas beyond 2022. Sides have until July 15 to agree on a multi-year contract, or Schultz will play on the one-year tender.

Teammates see Patriots QB Mac Jones taking leadership qualities to 'another level'

"It's just at another level now," receiver Kendrick Bourne told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "He's more comfortable, more confident. He knows what's going on, and the muscle memory is there [from having gone through it] -- OTAs, then camp, and the season. He's just more locked in, more secure in his position."

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. out to become 'that definite Receiver No. 1 that everybody talks about'

"I'm just trying to take the next step," Pittman Jr. said per the Indy Star. "Last year, I said that I was going to double every single category, and I did that. This year, I'm trying to build on that and become that definite Receiver No. 1 that everybody talks about."

Overrated and underrated NFL offseason storylines: Don't sweat Lamar Jackson's contract

The first few months of the 2022 NFL offseason featured a flurry of activity, from teams indulging on wild free agency spending sprees to a draft that included a record-number of first-round trades. The next few months will focus on a smaller collection of storylines that still haven't been resolved. These are the types of issues that will drive constant debates as we move deeper into the summer.