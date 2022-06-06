2022 Bengals Ring of Honor game will be in primetime vs. Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals will induct the 2022 Ring of Honor class during their Week 4 Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Monday. Game time is set for 8:15 pm ET on September 29th.

The 2022 ballot features 15 former players who were on the inaugural ballot last year. Season-ticket members and suite holders have until Friday, June 10th to cast their votes for two people to join Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor. The voting process to induct new honorees remains the same and factors in ticket membership tenure with the Bengals.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or go to bengals.com/tickets. Regular hours for the Bengals Ticket Hotline are Monday through Friday from 9 am – 5 pm ET.