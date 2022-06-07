Joe Burrow tipped off Ja’Marr Chase about Bengals’ pick the night before 2021 draft

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the entire world speculated whether the Cincinnati Bengals would take much-needed offensive lineman Penei Sewell out of Oregon or reunite quarterback Joe Burrow with his former top receiver from LSU, Ja’Marr Chase, with the fifth overall pick.

While speculation ran wild, Burrow appeared to know the Bengals’ plans all along.

In an interview with Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase, who the Bengals’ opted to draft over Sewell, shared that Burrow texted him the night before the draft to “Make sure your bag is packed and ready.”

Joe Burrow knew the Bengals were going to take Ja'Marr Chase at pick No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft if he was on the board.



He even sent his former LSU teammate a hint the night before.



"Make sure your bag is packed and ready." pic.twitter.com/tt0B6yRWmq — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) June 1, 2022

Chase and Burrow teamed up to lead LSU to a 15-0 national championship season in 2019 and picked right back where they left off two years later with the Bengals. Chase racked up 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns to win offensive rookie of the year award honors and help lead Cincinnati to Super Bowl 56.

While the Bengals still had its fair share of offensive line struggles, the team still managed to reach the Super Bowl, have made additions to the line this offseason and now have a star franchise receiver in the fold.