Bengals News (6/7): Cam Taylor-Britt makes presence felt

Bengals CB Taylor-Britt Fits In As Vocal Rookie

The Bengals started their fourth week of voluntary workouts on the field Monday and first in helmets and he's definitely of that generation where rookies aren't afraid to be seen and heard. Nebraska teammate Stanley Morgan, Jr., smiled when asked if his buddy had toned it down around NFL players.

Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor class gets primetime treatment

The team announced this week that the second Ring of Honor class will get enshrined during the team’s Sept. 29 primetime against the Miami Dolphins.

Bengals just miss NFL.com’s top five most-complete teams

In fact, NFL.com’s Marc Ross ranked his top five complete teams in the league. Unfortunately for the Bengals, they just missed the cut of the top five, which wound up being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Ohio State offers son of former Cincinnati Bengals WR

Ohio State is the 5th school to give Henry an offer. He isn’t rated yet per the 247Sports Composite. Henry attends West Clermont High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and also has offers from West Virginia, Marshall, UConn, and Grambling State. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. His father played WR for West Virginia in college, and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005. Henry’s father unfortunately passed away in 2009.

3 under-the-radar Bengals who could make the 53-man roster in 2022

It’s not easy for the lesser-known names on an NFL offseason roster to make the final team but it does happen. Whether it’s guys who might have been signed as a free agent and aren’t a big name or maybe an undrafted free agent, players sneak onto the final roster all the time.

What happens in Vegas -- shows why Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Bengals WRs have great chemistry

So, with a break in their offseason schedule, Cincinnati's core group of wide receivers spent Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. They hung out in poolside cabanas, dined at a renowned steakhouse and caught a Lil Baby concert.

Former No. 1 overall pick among 7 ex-Bengals on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

A former Bengals No. 1 overall draft pick, six other former Bengals and two former local prep standouts are among the candidates on the ballot for this year's College Football Hall of Fame.

Around the league

Top three NFL defensive players of all time? Aaron Donald, Lawrence Taylor among answers

On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams made Aaron Donald the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Before that happened, Donald won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, made the Pro Bowl eight times, earned seven first-team All-Pro nods and was named Defensive Player of the Year an astonishing three times, tying the all-time record.

12 NFL teams open mandatory minicamps Tuesday

The Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off minicamp today.

Rams restructure Aaron Donald contract to make him highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

No new years were added to Donald's contract, which now guarantees him $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 season, Rapoport added. In all, Donald nets a $40 million raise over his previous contract, which carried a base salary of just $9.25 million into the 2022 season.

D.J. Humphries: If you don't think Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' future 'then you're a plum fool'

"I support my guy all the way," Humphries said Monday via the team's official website. "That's my quarterback. I saw a quote the other day saying have you seen the organization before he got here. I was here with Carson (Palmer), so I've seen greatness, but that statement is not a lie.