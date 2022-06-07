Tyler Shelvin sidelined with wrist injury

As the Cincinnati Bengals continue OTAs, another player has popped up on the injury report.

On Tuesday, head coach Zac Taylor announced that Tyler Shelvin would miss the rest of OTAs due to a wrist injury that required surgery. Thankfully, the second-year defensive tackle should be ready for training camp.

“It’s been bothering him,” Taylor said of Shelvin’s injury. “They just had a slight procedure. It might keep him out the next two weeks, but nothing major. Expect him for (training) camp.”

Shelvin, a 2021 fourth-round NFL Draft pick by way of the LSU Tigers, appeared in three regular-season games and two playoff games as a rookie. He registered 49 defensive snaps in the regular season and 26 more in the playoff wins over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the second 2021 draft pick to miss OTA work due to injury/surgery, as former third-round pick Joseph Ossai is also on the mend following a recent procedure.

Right now, Shelvin is essentially the third-string nose tackle behind D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou, and Reader’s spot is obviously locked up. Shelvin does have age on his side at 23 years old compared to Tupou being 28.

Still, if Shelvin is to keep his spot on the 53-man roster, he’s going to need a good showing in training camp and the preseason.

Here’s to hoping Shelvin is healthy and able to show the best version of himself when camp rolls around for the Bengals in late July.