Hayden Hurst believes he made the right choice signing with the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their starting tight end this off-season when C.J. Uzomah signed a 3-year $24 million deal with the New York Jets.

The Bengals quickly went in another direction when they signed Hayden Hurst to a 1-year, $3.5 million deal.

Hurst spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons but thought that Cincinnati was a perfect fit for him.

In a recent press conference, Hurst confirmed that he made the right decision by signing with the Bengals.

“I made the right choice,” Hurst said. “We all know what 9 (Joe Burrow) is capable of. He’s incredible.”

Hurst was the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft but struggled to catch on with Baltimore and Atlanta.

Mark Andrews emerged as the top guy for the Ravens and the Falcons decided to draft Kyle Pitts with the 4th overall pick last off-season.

Now with the Bengals, Hurst is the most athletic tight end on the roster, and he believes this staff knows what he is capable of.

“I think this staff finally understands what I’m capable of,” Hurst said. “It’s taken five years, unfortunately. I think God put me in Cincinnati for a reason. I’m just gonna do my job, buckle down, learn this playbook, and just work my ass off. That’s all I can do.”

This could be the situation that Hurst needs to have a breakout season and help the Bengals’ offense that is loaded with talent.

You can listen to Hurst’s entire press conference below.