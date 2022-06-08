The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Northern Rivalry

The 2022 season is on the horizon, as the Bengals continue with on-field workouts. On this week’s episode, we cover some of the headlines out of OTAs, but we also have our sights set elsewhere.
To help us kickoff our AFC North previews, we welcome back in Justin from the great YouTube channel “IngravenVids”. The guy knows his stuff, as evidenced by his channel’s 55,000-plus subscribers.
We also add in another Behind-the-Scenes Bengal player for 2022 after we cover the outlook of the Baltimore Ravens. Join us 8:30 p.m. ET for all of the live fun, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward!
