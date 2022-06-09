Bengals News (6/9): Chris Henry Jr.

Bengals News

Ohio State Offers Son Of Late Bengals WR Chris Henry

Following Ohio State’s one-day camp on Monday, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline had strong praise for class of 2026 Cincinnati West Clermont wideout Chris Henry Jr., the son of former Bengal Chris Henry. “That’s the first time I’ve ever offered a 14-year-old,” Hartline said.

La’el Collins already making Bengals better at OTAs

On paper, the Bengals hope to get 17 games of upgraded play at right tackle from Collins next season, but it’s the little stuff here during the quiet months that really makes it possible.

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Contract Negotiations With Cincinnati Bengals

The safety market has come down following Jamal Adams' extension in Seattle. Would Bates be willing to take a deal similar to the one Marcus Williams received from Baltimore? If so, the Bengals would probably sign him to a long-term contract.

Texas ex Joseph Ossai tabbed a breakout player for Cincinnati Bengals in 2022

Ossai earned consensus All-America honors as a junior for Texas in 2020. He started nine games and recorded 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.

Photos | Meet your 2022 Ben-Gals Cheer Squad!

View the newest cheer squad for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zac Taylor Offers Up Big Praise For One of Cincinnati Bengals Center Ted Karras

"Ted is going to be a coach someday," Zac Taylor said. "He's not only a really good football player who's won a lot of championships and knows what it takes. But he maintains a very high standard for himself and others and that's really exciting."

Tony Buzbee: Texans will be added as defendants to Deshaun Watson lawsuits - ProFootballTalk

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 24 women who have sued Watson for sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, issued a statement on Wednesday indicating that he will add the Texans as defendants to the cases, along with others.

John Harbaugh: I expect Lamar Jackson to be at mandatory minicamp

Jackson has downplayed his absence from the team’s offseason program. But Jackson is still involved in a unique situation with the Ravens, in that he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and has not engaged the team on a potential contract extension.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 8

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday he will "definitely" be able to throw before training camp next month after being hampered by a right elbow injury so far this offseason.

Cleveland Browns excuse Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp in 'mutual decision'

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been excused from the Browns' mandatory minicamp next week by "mutual decision," the team said.

Guardian Cap debuts during minicamps in effort to reduce avoidable head contact

With the start of minicamps this week came the first appearances of the new Guardian Cap, an extra soft-shell pad worn over players’ helmets that was designed to decrease the amount of force received from head contact and hopefully lower the number of concussions.

2022 NFL RB unit rankings

PFF's Ben Linsey releases an in-depth ranking of the best team running back tiers heading into the 2022 NFL season.