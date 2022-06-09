Joe Burrow continues to show class with young fans and former Bengals greats

There is no doubt that what Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have done together is unprecedented. It is extremally rare to see a No. 1 overall pick make it to the Super Bowl. It is even rarer for a young quarterback to propel his team their in only his second season.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a player like that let the success go to his head. However, Burrow has remained humble this offseason with two big examples recently.

The first was the quarterback staying after practice to sign for or take pictures with each young fan who stuck around.

Burrow signed and stopped for pictures with every kid waiting outside of #Bengals practice. pic.twitter.com/D72lz6lPIa — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 7, 2022

This is one of those things we as fans may expect every player to do, but it is a huge time commitment right after players have put in work on the field, and it isn’t unusual to see players make a few people’s day before retiring to the locker room or head home. For someone like Burrow to stay and commit this much time for young fans is just one of those moments where you just think to yourself how cool sports can be sometimes.

Burrow also was able to meet one of the other two quarterbacks who can say they have led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Ken Anderson.

We might pass out from all the "awesome" in this photo. pic.twitter.com/PlWAFHjF7n — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 6, 2022

Finally got to meet Joe Burrow after OTA practice today. Just as classy as I expected. — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) June 6, 2022

This was a meeting that has been in the making for quite sometime. The two have talked prior, and Burrow has even contributed to the Ken Anderson Alliance — a charity supporting autistic adults — by autographing a few items. Anderson had this to say last offseason about his talk with Burrow:

“The real deal,” Anderson told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Obviously his physical skills are apparent. I’ve never met him, but I think his demeanor, his leadership, his poise are just outstanding in the way these guys follow him. He’s conscious of the community and he’s conscious of his position. He’s mature beyond his years.”

These two meeting was postponed due to COVID regulations complicating the matter, but it is safe to say from Anderson’s reaction that Burrow didn’t disappoint.

It is truly great to see examples of pro athletes making a positive difference both on and off the field. Things have been especially ugly this offseason with some moves that were made, but at least Cincinnati has a quarterback we can all be proud of.