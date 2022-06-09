PFF gives Bengals one of their lowest preseason rankings

By now, you’ve probably noticed Pro Football Focus’ various preseason rankings for the 2022 NFL season, some of which are favorable for the Cincinnati Bengals, and some not so much.

When it came to overall team rankings, the Bengals checked in at No. 8 overall, which is also in the ‘Could Be Their Year’ tier, right below the ‘True Contenders’ tier.

Ranking the Bengals this low seems harsh given they were close losers of last year’s Super Bowl, but there was an acknowledgment that the team overachieved last year. They were the AFC’s No. 4 seed before going on their playoff run, and even though they have done an excellent job attacking the weaknesses on the roster this offseason, it seems unlikely that they repeat that kind of improbable sequence of results this season. Cincinnati absolutely has the firepower to contend if things break its way, but the Bengals don’t quite have the overwhelming roster strength that some teams do.

According to EDS Football, this would be the lowest preseason ranking Cincinnati has scored thus far. Their average spot in various NFL power rankings is 4.6, as many experts view these Bengals as a top-five team.

Considering the Bengals came so close to winning the Super Bowl and only got better this offseason, it seems crazy to have them ranked as low as No. 8.

Yes, they have a top-five strength of schedule, but if we’re simply looking at each team how they are and not what their final record will be, there’s no question this Bengals team is better than No. 8 overall.

What say you? Let everyone know where you think the Bengals should be ranked, then expand on that in the comments section!

