CBS picks the Bengals’ best offseason move

The Cincinnati Bengals may have come close to winning Super Bowl 56, but they didn’t waste any time continuing to upgrade the roster once the offseason began.

Among the most notable moves the Bengals made this offseason include:

Signing former New England Patriots OL Ted Karras.

Signing former Dallas Cowboys OL La’el Collins.

Drafting Michigan Wolverines DB Daxton Hill.

Franchise tagging DB Jessie Bates.

Re-signing DT B.J. Hill.

However, it was another move that CBS Sports picked for the Bengals’ best 2022 offseason move. They believe Cincinnati’s best addition was signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa.

The top of Cincinnati’s draft haul (S Daxton Hill, CB Cam Taylor-Britt) brings juice to the defense, and ex-Cowboys tackle La’el Collins is the bigger name. But Cappa brings such stability to the interior of a line charged with protecting the team’s top asset, QB Joe Burrow. He hasn’t missed a regular-season start as one of Tom Brady’s most underrated blockers the last two years.

Cappa, who finished the 2021 season with a career-high 73.4 Pro Football Focus grade, was signed to a four-year contract worth $35 million back in March. He was a third-round pick out of Humboldt State in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As CBS mentioned, Collins may be the more highly-touted offensive lineman, but Cappa has been the more stable option. He’s started every regular-season game over the last two years and missed just three games in 2019.

Collins, on the other hand, missed the entire 2020 season due to a hip injury, then missed five games this past season violating the NFL Substance Abuse Policy. He’s also set to turn 29 in July, while Cappa just turned 27 this past January.

All said, which offseason move do you think was the best one for the Bengals?