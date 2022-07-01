Odell Beckham Jr. adds to the hype for Ja’Marr Chase

If he’s not already a household name, it won’t take long before everyone knows who Ja’Marr Chase is. After all, he had one of the best rookie receiving seasons in league history, eclipsing 200 yards in a game on two separate occasions.

The No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with college teammate Joe Burrow. The duo won a college championship at LSU, and the history of top-tier players from the university has continued with Chase.

He’s one of several making waves from LSU.

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu compared Chase to Odell Beckham Jr., who also had one of the most electric starts to a career in league history. Beckham Jr. had three straight 1,000-yard seasons to start this career with the Giants.

However, Odell countered and said Chase was in a league of his own.

More like the one n ONLY @Real10jayy__ https://t.co/KkTOsezbYH — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 28, 2022

Chase played in all 17 games and was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. He ended the season with 1,455 yards, averaging 85.6 yards per game. He had several other impressive numbers, including 56 first downs, an 82-yard reception, and also 13 touchdowns, earning him AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Chase helped give Cincinnati a deep threat, one which they didn’t have since the prime years of former top-five pick A.J. Green. Chase was also a two-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The comparisons to Beckham Jr. were warranted, but Chase truly has broken into a category of his own. With an improved offensive line, Chase will have the ability to set new record for Cincinnati in 2022.