Bengals News (7/1): Going back

A List Of Thoughts Before Bengals Camp Out

Nine (for Joe Burrow) things we think we know (in honor of NFL mega columnist Peter King and Cincinnati Talkmaster Lance McAlister) as we mull the start of the Bengals’ fan-fested training camp that begins in a month on July 27:

Betting Lines: Will Cincinnati Bengals Lead NFL in Scoring This Season?

Joe Burrow had the most underrated play of the playoffs?

Analysts debate whether the Bengals are AFC North favorites.

Rich Eisen on Joe Burrow: "He is so special. He is so very special. I am clearly all the way in on this guy."

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concludes; wait for decision begins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has concluded after three days in Delaware, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024

In a seismic shift in college athletics, the Big Ten voted Thursday to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024.

NFL, Ice Cube team up for economic-equity initiative for Black-owned businesses

The NFL announced Thursday that it is partnering with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O'Shea Jackson, who is known as Ice Cube.

Buffalo Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula 'progressing well' from health issue, family says

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is "progressing well" as she deals with her health, the Pegula family said Tuesday.

Sources - Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin agree to three-year extension with $28M signing bonus

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is signing a three-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.