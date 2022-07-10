Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt rocks bomb suit in hilarious must-watch video

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted what hoped to be instant-impact players, especially on the defensive end of the field. Prior to getting their shot in front of fans at Paul Brown Stadium, the rooks had to take on Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

As for Cam Taylor-Britt, he was faced with putting on the bomb suit, and one of the more energetic players taken by Cincinnati, Taylor-Britt even tried to line up and play a quick snap with the suit on.

Let’s just say he was significantly slower and barely managed to stay on his feet.

However, it seemed like it was a huge success as WPAFB contributed some of what they’ve been able to do in protecting the country to their relationship with the community, and this certainly helps continue those ties.

That said, below is the video the team released on the team as a whole.

“It’s cool to hang out with some of these airmen.” The Bengals Rookies made a visit to Wright Patterson Air Force Base to meet with members of our armed forces.



Thank you from the Bengal and Feazel Roofing to all past and present military service members. pic.twitter.com/e80zLcGZkM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 5, 2022

Having Taylor-Britt, the team’s second-round pick, already excited about the organization and engaged in activities like this should only bode well for the relationship between the team, the fans and the former Nebraska standout.