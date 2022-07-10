Bengals News (7/10): LSU workout reunion

Cincinnati Bengals Stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Working Out Together

"I've got a couple trips I have to take, but make sure to bring my guy with me so we can get our workouts in. I can't be missing any workouts this close to camp, so it's time to lock in," Burrow said last month. "We are locked in now. It's go time. We are a month and a couple weeks out from camp so I'm locked in. I think about football every day. This month leading up to camp, it's more intense out there at practice, it will get a little more intense in the meeting rooms and my workouts and all of the above. It's go time."

Watch: Vonn Bell hosts third annual football camp for kids

While Bell was notable as an arrival via free agency in 2020 for his on-field play (73 solo tackles and one interception next to Jessie Bates last year) and locker room presence, some of the hype extended to his off-field work, too.

Bengals fans react to latest Jessie Bates contract rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t currently project to get something done with star safety Jessie Bates before the July 15 deadline. That news comes from a new national report that makes it sound like there is little confidence the two sides can bridge the gap on their differences when it comes to money.

NFL teams that helped their QB the most and least in 2022: Bengals, Ravens take opposite paths

Each player also knows what it takes to block for a talented quarterback. Ted Karras won two Super Bowls while helping protect Tom Brady in New England. Alex Cappa won a ring with Brady during the Buccaneers' 2020 championship season. La'el Collins blocked for both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott during his run with the Cowboys. Each player should help provide even better protection for Burrow, which should lead to more success for the Bengals.

Bengals Roster: Trey Hendrickson was a bargain signing

This was looked at as a controversial move, as Carl Lawson had led the team in sacks and the team opted to let him walk in free agency and replace him with Hendrickson. Up until the 2020 season, Hendrickson had been quiet for the Saints so he was looked at as a one-year wonder when he had signed with Cincinnati.

Around the league

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

This sort of mass redistribution of talent would obviously never happen. But with training camps still a few weeks away, let's have a little fun. This mock draft is simply one version of countless possible projections given players' expected value in 2022 -- and only 2022 -- and each team's current coaching staffs and front offices.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott improved physique ahead of training camp: 'I'm in the best shape that I've ever been'

"I'm super excited. Having the football camp with these kids and them asking me about teammates and this season, it just makes you that much more excited," Prescott said, via the team's website. "A couple of weeks out and I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in. So, it's time to ramp it up and get going."

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones on age concerns: 'Not going to stop me from running past people'

"People talk about it, but it don't matter," Jones told NFL Network's Adam Rank recently on The Sick Podcast when asked if he was surprised people seem to be so hung up about his age. "I'm a baller at the end of the day. I know what I can do. Me being 25 years [old] is not going to stop me from running past people to score touchdowns and stuff like that. I'm going to be fast for a long time, strong for a long time and making plays for a long time. So, it's really irrelevant."

Robbie Anderson: Baker Mayfield comment was made 'in defense of' Sam Darnold

In April, Robbie Anderson responded to an NFL Network report that Carolina was a potential landing spot for the then-Cleveland Browns quarterback with an emphatic "Nooooo" on Instagram before deleting the comment. Anderson told local reporters in June that he was trying to be a "good teammate" to Sam Darnold, Carolina's incumbent starter and Anderson's longtime quarterback dating back to their two seasons together with the New York Jets.