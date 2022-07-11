Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase enter into superstar status

Welcome to Super-stardom Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Although Cincinnati Bengals fans already love & adore the young quarterback- wide receiver duo, they continue to pick up buzz across national media and opposing fanbases. For sure a run to the Super Bowl helps, but the talent they both have is pushing them across the superstar line.

Dan Hanzus is a writer for NFL.com and Around the NFL, and in his updated edition of The Superstar Club, Burrow and Chase made the cut.

Here is what he had to say about both;

Burrow: “To say Burrow delivered on his promise in Year 2 would be the understatement of the year. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick stacked huge numbers with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, proved he was all the way back after the terrible knee injury that prematurely ended his rookie season, and nearly brought the damn Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati. Not a bad start to a career. The Bengals — smart enough to see they have a transformational franchise stalwart on their hands — put their offseason focus on pouring resources into an offensive line that allowed the golden boy to absorb a staggering 51 sacks in his sophomore season. Concerns about long-term health count as the only red flag, but Burrow has already established himself as a stone-cold superstar as he enters his prime years.”

Chase: “A Day 1 superstar, Chase continued the recent league trend of highly touted college wide receivers entering the pros and immediately establishing themselves as elite playmakers. Chase’s quick-twitch ability and penchant for turning 8-yard slants into 80-yard scores added a game-changing dimension to the Bengals’ offense. And there’s no reason to believe he’ll be anything less than dominant once again in 2022. Chase and Burrow: Tied together at LSU, the Bengals and now ... The Superstar Club Class of 2022.”

The former LSU teammates wreaked havoc on the college football scene, and now they are picking up right where they left off in the NFL.

For Bengals fans there is a ton to be excited about, as it seems the sky is only the limit for both players. Now it is just finding the finishing pieces to put together a Super Bowl winning roster.