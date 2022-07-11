Is Joe Burrow already a top-5 QB?

With just a few weeks until NFL training camps begin, ranking season is in full effect.

The latest example comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions.

When it came to quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals‘ young star came in at No. 5 while being compared to the GOAT, Tom Brady.

“I hate to compare anybody to Brady, but he might be the closest thing,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “What, did he take nine sacks in that playoff game [against Tennessee]? Didn’t flinch. Hung in there. He’s just got a toughness about him and the ability to think through a game.” Tennessee’s nine sacks didn’t stop Burrow from completing 28 of 37 passes for 348 yards in Cincinnati’s 19-16 divisional-round win on the way to the Super Bowl. Overall, Burrow had the NFL’s highest completion percentage over expectation (6.0%) last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He also completed 15 passes gaining 40 or more yards, tied for second in the NFL, and his 8.9 yards per attempt were the most among all NFL passers. And his toughness stands out above just about anyone else’s. On passing plays last season, Burrow was contacted 18.6% of the time, seventh highest in the NFL. “On the plays where you have to hang in the pocket and you know you have to wait that extra split-second to get the ball on time, knowing you’ll probably take a hit, he’ll stand in there and wait,” the coach said. “And teammates love him for that, I promise you.”

One could certainly argue Burrow was a top-five signal-caller just last season, and he’s not even had a full normal year since entering the NFL.

Remember, COVID-19 wiped out much of the 2020 offseason during his rookie year. He then spent most of the 2021 offseason recovering from a near-catastrophic knee injury but still finished as Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 quarterback while leading Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI.

Now that Burrow is having a full offseason with his offense sans Tee Higgins (recovering from shoulder surgery), not to mention the offensive line being significantly improved, there’s plenty of reason to believe Burrow is in for a big jump in production that should put him in contention for the honor of being called the league’s best QB.

So, do you think Joe Burrow is already a top-five QB in this league? Sound off in the poll above and in the comments section below!