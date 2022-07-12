Bengals News (7/12): Logan Wilson gets married

Bengals News

Logan Wilson, Bengals linebacker, marries Morgan Mead in Colorado

Wilson, who celebrated his 26th birthday last week, proposed to Mead at War Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Wyoming, where he starred in college. He joins kicker Evan McPherson as Cincinnati Bengals who’ve recently gotten married.

Bettor Places Big Bet on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to Win Super Bowl LVII

Someone placed a $5,000 wager on the Bengals (+2200) to win Super Bowl LVII at Caesars SportsBook. The bettor would receive a $110,000 payout if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl.

Bengals: Vonn Bell hosts third annual football camp for kids

Bell just hosted his third annual Pick Six Foundation camp for kids at his alma mater Ridgeland High School in Georgia. The NFL’s Twitter account was kind enough to grab some quotes from him and highlights from the event.

SI's Orr: Joe Burrow can will Bengals back to playoffs year after year

"Joe Burrow is simply better than most quarterbacks. Ja'Marr Chase is better than most receivers," SI's Conor Orr wrote of the Bengals.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joins Denver Broncos' new ownership group

Rice, who has also served as the national security adviser as well as provost of Stanford University, lived in Denver during her childhood and received a bachelor's degree and her doctorate from the University of Denver.

Las Vegas Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan, 1st Black woman to serve as NFL organization's team president

The Raiders have hired Las Vegas attorney Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president, as she becomes the first-ever Black woman to hold a team president title for an NFL franchise.

PFF's Sam Monson reveals his power rankings of all 32 NFL teams, which includes the Buffalo Bills occupying the top spot, and why the Bengals barely cracked the top five AFC teams.

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, and training camps are quickly approaching. New rookies in the league have settled in and are now being plugged into their position groups.

Get ready Steelers for Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure is a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. Never heard of it? Think it sounds more made up than Vandelay Industries? Join the club. And that’s why they’ll be paying whatever they’ll be paying to slap their name onto the place where one of the highest-profile teams in football plays.

Robert Griffin III will replace Randy Moss on Monday night pregame

Griffin joined ESPN last year, after his NFL career ended. However, Griffin has said he’s ready for his NFL career to resume, at any moment.

NFL Network adds Jamie Erdahl as new host of 'Good Morning Football'

CBS Sports' and former NFL ON CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl has been named a new host of NFL Network’s Emmy Award-winning show Good Morning Football, it was announced today.