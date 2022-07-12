Bengals apply for Ohio sports betting license

As legal sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio at the beginning of 2023, it appears the Cincinnati Bengals are interested in getting in on the action.

Per WCPO’s Dan Monk, the Bengals have applied for a sports betting license. 85 companies in the state will be able to apply for a license that would include betting kiosks, online betting and retail sportsbooks.

As the Bengals organization continues to evolve, it appears they are looking to keep up with the times and get in the sports betting game.

Over the last several years, gambling on sports has transitioned from something you think of taking place illegally in a dark back office somewhere to something that is flat out encouraged by the league.

Sure, legalization has a large part in that, but it is about the almighty dollar at the end of the day. With ad campaigns airing during every commercial break, teams partnering with certain betting providers and millions of dollars moving around, it is no shock to see an NFL team enter the waters.

It is not yet known exactly what it would mean, but it is worth assuming that you would be able to place bets at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoons. Ohio is taking an open approach to betting, leaving out restrictions and high tax rates like in other states, so the organization should have a good amount of flexibility in how they roll it out. The team has recently begun introducing auctions for sports memorabilia through the Bengals app and on Bengals.com, so they may look to implement betting there as well.

Times are changing, and sports gambling isn’t going anywhere, so credit the organization for taking advantage of an opportunity for extra income. With guaranteed contracts becoming the new norm, cash to move into escrow is becoming more and more important. Playing ball with sports gambling just may help grab more funds for some big contracts that are on the horizon for franchise cornerstones.