CBS Sports predicts which current Bengals player has best Hall of Fame odds

Everyone knows the Cincinnati Bengals found their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow. From breaking the over three-decade long playoff drought on the way to a Super Bowl appearance to recruiting free agents to come along, Burrow has proven to be the unquestioned face of the franchise.

Before a knee injury cut his rookie season short in 2020, Burrow was on pace to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year and we all saw how his second season went. He is without question one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but one NFL analyst took it a step further.

In a recently released article, CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo identified each team’s most likely hall of famer, and it comes as no shock that Burrow was his pick.

Current Hall of Fame “lock”?: No Burrow is just beginning what should be a memorable run in Cincy The 2020 No. 1 overall realized his potential last season, when he led the Bengals to the franchise’s third Super Bowl. Burrow also won Comeback Player of the Year while pacing the NFL in completion percentage.

Certainly, Burrow hasn’t accomplished enough to be fitted for a gold jacket yet, but he definitely has shown the potential to be spoken about with the greats when his career is said and done. As long as Burrow remains healthy, there is no reason to expect his success to slow down.

Really, we may not have seen Burrow at the top of his game yet. With all of the success he had in 2021, he was still the most sacked quarterback in the league. With the recent improvements to the offensive line and his first “normal” off-season of his career, it is not unreasonable to think we could see an improved Burrow in 2022.

Wink Martindale may be right, we aren’t fitting Burrow for a gold jacket right now, but he certainly looks like a guy who will be in that conversation when he hangs his cleats up.