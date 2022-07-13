NFL execs, coaches already see Ja’Marr Chase as a top-3 receiver

Ja’Marr Chase is no longer the incoming rookie who can’t catch an NFL football. He’s a bit better than that entering 2022.

In ESPN’s latest wide receiver rankings, created by polling dozens of NFL personnel members, coaches, and players, Chase received the third-most votes behind Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp, claiming the No. 3 spot on the list.

It’s not just how highly the league thinks of Chase now, but how much better some think he’ll continue to get. One executive believes Chase will climb this list soon.

“He might be the best in a year,” the exec said of Chase. “He’s got it all. He’s 210 but moves like an 190-pounder, strong as hell, fast as hell, great instincts. Ja’Marr is the next great one.”

There really wasn’t anything Chase couldn’t do in just his first year in the league. Despite the midseason slump he endured, the Bengals’ fifth-overall pick still managed an NFL record for most receiving yards as a rookie, and proceeded to add 368 yards in four postseason games.

Having his college quarterback in Joe Burrow helps, but his all-around ability at such a young age speaks volumes to his game and future progression.

Adams and Kupp deserve the top nods for now, but Chase looks like he’s got next.

And for what it’s worth, Tee Higgins was not among the ‘honorable mentions’ but was in the ‘also receiving votes’ second alongside names like Adam Thielen, Tyler Lockett, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.