The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Cam(era) rolling

Training camp is around the corner, as the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for another AFC title run. One of the newest and most exciting faces is rookie cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt.

He joins us this week to talk about his pre-draft processes, what’s ahead in training camp and much more! We also add on a chat about the potential new alternative jerseys, some Jessie Bates III talk and a “remember when?”.

On this week’s show:

The Jessie Bates contract situation comes to a final head at the end of this week.

There are a number of alternate jersey options the Bengals could unveil—which ones will they go with?

Cam Taylor-Britt joins the program!

Taylor-Britt tells us that he had recent Lasik eye surgery.

The Bengals’ second-round pick recalls being drafted by the Bengals.

What are some of the other interests the rookie holds?

Remember a pretty good Bengals running back from the 1990s who donned No. 28?

And more!

Our thanks to those who joined us for the live show—if you didn’t, you can get it on your favorite streaming platform now!