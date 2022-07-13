Bengals announce sports betting partnership with Betfred

The Cincinnati Bengals and Betfred have announced a multi-year partnership to make Betfred the team’s official sports betting partner. This comes after news broke that the Bengals recently applied for an Ohio sports betting license.

“The Bengals continue to look for exciting new ways to enhance the fan experience and this partnership will provide additional opportunities to engage with our fans,” said Brian Sells, Bengals Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release “We look forward to working with Betfred to create fun, fan-focused activations that add to the excitement on gameday.”

Betfred USA is a US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a UK-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK with over 50 years of experience. Betfred is currently operating in six states and continues to grow its US presence.

“This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Bengals as we continue to expand Betfred across the US and into Ohio with the launch of sports betting in the near future,” said Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “The Bengals are a premier franchise with a passionate fanbase and a history of innovation that aligns with our brand. We look forward to engaging with fans across the state as we introduce them to unique betting promotions and content throughout the year.”

Legalized sports betting in Ohio will officially begin on January 1, 2023. Pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, Betfred plans to launch a mobile sports betting app for fans to place wagers on sporting events anywhere in Ohio. The partnership also includes a variety of fan engagement activations, promotions and free-to-play gaming opportunities.

With the NFL continuing to increase its presence in the world of sports betting, it’s good to see the Bengals not wasting any time in joining the action.