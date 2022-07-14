Pro Football Focus predicts big year for Bengals offense

As fun as the Cincinnati Bengals were last year, there is actually a good amount of room for improvement this coming season.

The most glaring issue from last season was clearly the offensive line. Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow was under what seemed to be constant pressure the entire season, while working his way back from the devastating knee injury that ended his rookie campaign.

Even with that, we saw the Bengal skill players still managed to put up numbers, win games and advance to the Super Bowl.

With three new starters along the offensive line and Burrow finally getting a normal off-season without covid restrictions or rehab, expectations are high for the 2022 Bengals offense. With the firepower the unit boasts, they should be.

Pro Football Focus recently released their projections for the 2022 output of Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Just writing all of those names out gives hope for a big offensive season, and PFF would seem to agree.

Bengals 2022 offensive projections pic.twitter.com/LlsNGololZ — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2022

Gaudy prediction or normal year of work? It is worth noting that Boyd fell 172 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards last season, with Chase and Higgins both eclipsing the mark. The slight slow down in his projected output could be due to the expected improvement of the running game with the revamped right side of the offensive line.

All things considered, it is hard to imagine these numbers coming without the Bengals winning plenty of games next season. If Lou Anarumo’s defense can keep up the standard it set in 2021 and the offense produces like this, expect to follow the Bengals through January once again.