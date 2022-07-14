Bengals News (7/14): Sewell finally lands in Cincinnati

Bengals News

Bengals take a Sewell in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

It's FINALLY Sewell time for the Bengals in this new NFL mock draft for 2023. While many clamored for the Bengals to take Penei Sewell over Ja’Marr Chase in the 2021 draft, it’s safe to say Chase turned out to be a home-run selection. You also may not be aware that Penei has a brother, Noah Sewell, who is a standout linebacker for the Oregon Ducks and is already drawing first-round hype.

Bengals teasing big announcement for fans on social media

Whatever it is, the team had some fun with fans by teasing announcements on Wednesday:

Bengals included in most-watched events of 2022

“Who Dey Nation” also showed up for the No. 3-rated event, the Bengals AFC championship win over the Chiefs. Nearly 48 million saw Evan McPherson’s winning kick split the uprights at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals Youngsters Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Are 'Superstars'

Cincinnati's two best players have reached "superstar" status.

Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Of course it's the Bengals, even if this debaters don't agree.

NFL News

Attorney - Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder won't testify under subpoena

Dan Snyder's attorney said in a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that the Commanders owner won't agree to the stipulation that he testify under subpoena, and she called any assertion that he hasn't been cooperative false.

Zach Wilson pokes fun at recent headlines he has made

In a nutshell, Wilson’s ex-girlfriend claimed that he had cheated on her. With his mom’s best friend.

Report: Browns are interested in signing Ndamukong Suh

Since entering the league, Suh has 70.5 sacks, 130 tackles for loss, and 212 quarterback hits. He’s a three-time, first-team All-Pro, and a five-time Pro Bowler, though his last All-Star selection was in 2016.

Raiders' Darren Waller: Tight end position 'becoming more and more fit to carry a team's passing game'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is seeking a new contract heading into 2022, and he's been vocal about the elevated ability of tight ends to impact the passing game.

New England Patriots trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago Bears

Harry played just 1,175 snaps for the Patriots since being selected out of Arizona in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Le'Veon Bell says he is shifting his focus to boxing, won't play in NFL this season

Running back Le'Veon Bell said Tuesday that he won't be playing in the NFL this season as he shifts his focus to boxing.