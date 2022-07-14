Is Lamar Jackson losing respect around the NFL?

Lamar Jackson’s stock is falling at the worst possible time.

To be clear, this is not a comment about his ability or performance but rather how his value is perceived around the league.

One year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Jackson was left out of the top 10 QBs in a poll of NFL coaches, execs, scouts, and players. This is despite him being the unanimous MVP in 2019-20 and following that up with winning records as the starter the following two years.

Lamar Jackson...



had his team #1 seed in AFC in early DEC...



despite being the #1 most injured team in history



ranked #1 in the NFL throwing outside the numbers...



& was top-10 in the NFL in rush yds when healthy



and after injury BAL went 0-5



…but he's not a top-10 QB



pic.twitter.com/vKjonv8z2m — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 11, 2022

Perhaps even worse than that, Jackson recently got entangled in a Twitter feud with a member of the 2012-13 Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens, safety Bernard Pollard, who contends that top wide receivers do not want to play with the quarterback.

Former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard chirped at Lamar Jackson on TW @brgridiron



LJ didn't hold back



(via @Lj_era8) pic.twitter.com/RlR5lEm91n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 14, 2022

While it is true that Jackson’s interception rate has risen and his touchdown percentage has dropped every year since he won MVP (he had 16 passing touchdowns to 13 interceptions last year), there is no denying the value he provides his team. When he is on the field, the Ravens’ running game is virtually unstoppable. And his ability to make an electric play happen at any time makes the team a threat against any regular season opponent.

So why has the perception about him changed? We debated and discussed in our most recent show:

