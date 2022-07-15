Bengals News (7/15): New helmets

Bengals News

Cincinnati Bengals tease ‘White Bengal’ coming soon

The Bengals took to Instagram with a 30-second video talking about stripes with the following caption: “Coming Soon. #WhiteBengal”

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked: What NFL Executives, Coaches and Players Think of Cincinnati Bengals' Star

Chase beat out Justin Jefferson, who finished fourth in the rankings. Tyreek Hill was fifth. Tee Higgins also received votes, but wasn't in the top 10.

Bengals, Jessie Bates not expected to reach long-term deal by deadline

After failing to reach an agreement on a long-term deal by the March 8 deadline in which NFL clubs must apply the tag on a player, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates. The two sides remain at an impasse in regards to the former second-round pick’s future in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals top five in Mike Clay’s latest unit grades

One model says the Cincinnati Bengals have a top-five roster.

NFL News

Ex-governor ordered $1.1M welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant alleges

A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document that former Gov. Phil Bryant ordered her to make a $1.1 million payment to former NFL star Brett Favre.

Tom Brady on eventual retirement: 'I've realized I don't have five years left'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed a number of topics during a recent sit-down with "Variety." Brady told the entertainment magazine that he doesn't know when he'll retire officially, but he knows the he doesn't have "five years left."

NFL's Troy Vincent, IFAF's Pierre Trochet announced as co-chairs of 'Vision28' Group to spearhead flag football’s efforts for Olympic inclusion

NFL and IFAF further strengthen partnership with joint push towards dream of flag football at Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

Cowboys roster move: Dallas signed linebacker Malik Jefferson to roster

Jefferson is from the Dallas area and was highly thought of during the 2018 NFL Draft when he wound up being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Report: "Very reasonable" Kyler Murray signs extension before camp

Talks between Murray and the team are “going smooth” at this point. It's now considered “very reasonable” that they could reach agreement on a pact before veterans report to Cardinals camp on July 26.

Ranking the top 10 draft classes of the PFF era

Ranking the top 10 draft classes of the PFF era, including the 2010 and 2012 Seattle Seahawks.