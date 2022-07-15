Bengals had one of the biggest attendance growths in the NFL of the last 2 years

With the additions of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals not only improved their performance on the field, but also in the stands.

Among teams that stayed in the same stadium the Bengals had the second-biggest attendance growth in the NFL from 2019 to 2021, per Greg Auman:

Biggest gains in average home attendance for NFL teams (playing in same stadium) from 2019 to 2021:



Bucs +13,474

Bengals +13,146

Titans +4,059



Raiders +8,636 in move to Las Vegas

Chargers +38,490 in move to SoFi — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 10, 2022

The only team the Bengals lost out on in attendance gains just happened to add one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The Bengals themselves are no slouches with the Super Bowl appearance at the end of last season they should see those numbers continue to rise going forward.

Also, unlike the Buccaneers, the Bengals’ core players are extremely young, most importantly Joe Burrow, who at this point is one of the most exciting young players in the league.

With better play the Bengals attendance will continue to rise, and as long as Joe Burrow keeps being Joe Burrow, the Bengals should be able to maintain an exciting offense. They took another step in maintaining it this past offseason as well with the additions along the offensive line to protect Burrow.

With better protection in the pocket, Burrow should take fewer hits, get more time, and throw up more Chase and Tee Higgins bombs for touchdowns.