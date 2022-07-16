Bengals News (7/16): How long will Jessie Bates sit out?

Bengals News

Bengals: Jessie Bates to skip training camp, playing on tag uncertain

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson just reported this as well, noting that Bates “has no intentions” on training camp “nor playing on the franchise tag.” That is certainly less than ideal.

The Bengals new uniforms are the coolest in the NFL

It’s astonishing that in the matter of a few short years the Bengals have become one of the coolest teams in the NFL. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Co. have completely changed the face of the franchise, and these uniforms are another fresh coat of paint in continuing the evolution.

NFL world reacts to amazing Cincinnati Bengals alternate helmet

"17-0 if they wore these every week."

Graphic Designers Share Edits of Cincinnati Bengals ‘White Tiger’ Helmets Following Announcement

The Bengals didn’t reveal the “White Bengal” helmet right away, but we do know that the team will wear one this season. Various graphic designers have put together edits that give us an idea of what the new helmets could look like on the players.

NFL News

Denying knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, Texans say they chose to resolve claims "amicably"

The denial of knowledge of misconduct by Watson may not mesh completely with the decision of the team’s director of security, Brent Naccara, after he became aware of a social-media threat to expose Watson, to give Watson a nondisclosure agreement to use. (Watson has testified to those basic facts.)

IOC reinstates Jim Thorpe as sole gold medalist in pentathlon, decathlon in 1912 Olympics

The IOC Executive Committee reinstated Thorpe in October 1982 but ruled him a co-champion with Hugo Wieslander in the decathlon and Ferdinand Bie in the pentathlon. This week’s ruling makes Thorpe the sole winner of the two events.

Former Seahawks OL Duane Brown Charged With Misdemeanor from Airport Arrest

Sources told TMZ the firearm was unloaded when it was discovered at a TSA checkpoint. Brown was taken into custody, booked and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Kansas City Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. to play under franchise tag after sides fail to reach deal

The Chiefs' final offer was a six-year, $139 million deal with an average annual value of $23.16 million that included a $30.25 million signing bonus and $95 million in the first five years of the contract, according to a source familiar with deal.

Mexico stuns United States to win World Games gold medal in women's flag football

Team Mexico got out to a scintillating start thanks to an opportunistic defense and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the ball as quarterback Diana Flores and her four touchdown passes highlighted its 39-6 win over the U.S. in The World Games.