Bengals News (7/17): Helping Joe Burrow

Bengals News

Chad Johnson jokes about joining Bengals as defensive back

Well...the Bengals might be down a DB during training camp...

Bengals named as team that most helped its quarterback this offseason

CBS Sports recently looked at a few teams that helped their quarterbacks the most during this offseason. Among those teams is the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who made sure to bolster the protection Joe Burrow will have in 2022 and beyond.

Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase puts up big weights in new workout video

A quick workout video from Ja'Marr Chase is worth a look.

Devon Allen wins 110-meter hurdle heat, heads to semifinals of World Championships

Eagles receiver Devon Allen hopes to take a World Championship to a team that hopes to win another World Championship.

Miami Dolphins' Jason McCourty retires after 13 NFL seasons

Jason McCourty, who played for the winless Browns in 2017 and then won a Super Bowl with the Patriots the following season alongside his twin brother, Devin, has retired after a 13-year career that also included stops with the Titans and Dolphins.

Four-time All-Pro OT Mitchell Schwartz retires from NFL

Schwartz spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft out of Cal. He signed with the Chiefs in 2016 as a free agent and was an All-Pro each season from 2016 through 2019, including being selected to the first team in 2018.

Steelers' Cam Heyward on QB competition: It starts with Mitchell Trubisky

Who will start at QB in Pittsburgh is one of the NFL's bigger training camp questions. Steelers defensive stalwart recently indicated that Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge.

Fantasy Football Position Preview: Tight end breakouts, sleepers and busts

The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly approaching. Here's a look at some of the biggest breakout candidates, sleepers and busts at tight end, including the Denver Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam.

New Twitter account tracks Dan Snyder's superyacht

If he’s truly committed to never testifying (and nothing good likely come from testifying, for him), he could pull it off. The NFL apparently has no issue with Snyder’s behavior.