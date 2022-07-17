Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Chris Evans joins the show!

Another week and another phenomenal list of guests for Bengal Jim and friends! Tune in to the live fun Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET!
Bengals running back Chris Evans joins the show to talk about a number of things! He’s poised for a potentially larger role this year, so we explore that with him.
Ben-Gals cheerleading coach Charlotte Simons and new team DJ “Prymtime” also join us to get things hyped up for the 2022 season!
Join live, or catch it on your favorite audio streamer afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...