Madden NFL 23 ratings grossly disrespect Ja’Marr Chase

Well...this is something alright.

With Madden NFL 23 coming soon, EA Sports is slowly revealing player ratings, the latest being the top 15 wide receivers.

Somehow, someway, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase was not in the top 15, nor does he have a rating of at least 90 given that Chris Godwin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel each have an 89 rating.

Other names to make the top 15 not named Chase include Tyler Lockett, Amari Cooper, Michael Thomas and Terry McLaurin.

According to the official Madden 23 website, Chase has an 87 rating.

In case you forgot, Chase just had arguably the greatest season ever by a rookie receiver in the NFL. That included a four-game playoff run in which he caught 25 passes for 368 yards (14.72 avg) and one score while nearly leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl trophy.

Oh, and Chase has already seen it and added to the proverbial chalkboard of disrespect, as if he actually needs it to keep shredding this league.

i’m going keep working . Extra motivation https://t.co/0vZs4r5uFJ — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) July 18, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!