Ja’Marr Chase a top-50 NFL player at Pro Football Focus

Earlier today, some of the Madden NFL 23 player ratings were released, which were rather unkind to Ja’Marr Chase, given the fact he just had a historic rookie campaign that ended in the Super Bowl.

Thankfully, Madden ratings don’t really matter when compared to Pro Football Focus, who is counting down their top 50 NFL players entering the 2022 season.

This ranking was much friendlier to Chase, as PFF believes he’s currently the 42nd-best player in the NFL.

Chase dominated the college football landscape in 2019 on LSU’s way to the national title before taking a year off and then doing the same thing in the NFL as the Bengals came up just short of a Super Bowl. He was one of the most dominant receivers in the league immediately, racking up 37 explosive plays and dragging Cincinnati to wins in a handful of games.

PFF also noted how Chase was one of the league’s best deep-ball receivers last season, including:

Targets : 34 (3rd in NFL)

: 34 (3rd in NFL) Receptions : 15 (T-3rd)

: 15 (T-3rd) Yards : 576 (2nd)

: 576 (2nd) Yards After Catch : 141 (2nd)

: 141 (2nd) TDs: 8 (1st)

There really shouldn’t be any debate that Chase is an elite player in this league, so it’s good to see PFF recognizes this.

Don’t sweat it man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year @Real10jayy__ https://t.co/je5GbMfFrQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022

Cincy Jungle has the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news, analysis and other fun stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! Who Dey!!!