Bengals News (7/19): Could Jessie Bates be traded?

Jessie Bates contract drama: Eight potential trade destinations for Bengals' star safety

With Jessie Bates threatening to sit out training camp and potentially longer, the Bengals made need to consider trading him. While their history suggests Bates has almost zero percent chance of being traded, it’s clear the Bengals have made a lot of changes in recent years as to how the franchise is run, so perhaps it’s not as farfetched as one might think.

Analyzing Jessie Bates' Future: Will Cincinnati Bengals Trade Star Safety?

Bates wants to be paid like one of the NFL's top safeties. The Bengals have other players, including Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that they're planning on signing to long-term deals over the next few seasons.

Ja’Marr Chase not thrilled with ‘Madden NFL 23’ rating

The rollout of Madden ratings for “Madden NFL 23” has started and first up is wide receivers and tight ends. Chase, notably, lands not just outside the top 10 — he doesn’t even get a 90 rating.

PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now

Unveiling PFF’s top 50 NFL players ahead of the 2022 season, starting with Nos. 41-50, featuring a standout Cincinnati Bengals player entering just his second professional season.

Bengals: No, Cincinnati should not trade Jessie Bates

Yes, the Bengals could move Bates once he signs the franchise tag. Yes, the return could be notable, potentially a second-round pick. Maybe a first from a team that’s really desperate or in a position of luxury

NFLPA, Deshaun Watson have decided to challenge a full-year suspension in court

While the union and Watson are entitled to try, it won’t be easy to win. For starters, judges love it when private parties agree to their own procedures for resolving disputes. The NFL and the NFLPA negotiated the process of imposing discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. Both sides agreed to revise the approach in 2020, with the disciplinary officer entering the calculation.

Former Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer retires

Ryan Switzer, who had a five-year career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, has retired from football.

J.K. Dobbins: I'm damn sure going to be ready for Week 1

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said in June that he was hopeful Dobbins would be ready for Week 1. While there’s some concern about Dobbins’ availability from someone, somewhere, Dobbins does not share it.

Report: Leonard Fournette weighs almost 260 pounds, Bucs coaches aren't happy

Fournette decided not to participate in voluntary Organized Team Activities, and when he showed up at mandatory minicamp, the coaches felt he has a long way to go to get into playing shape.

NFL Fans Sound off on Davante Adams, Travis Kelce and Top 10 WR/TE Madden 23 Ratings

EA Sports is beginning to roll out the player ratings for Madden NFL 23.

Madden NFL 23 ratings and rankings - The best players for the 2022 season and 99 club at every position

Madden NFL 23 ratings are out, and we have the top 10 at wide receiver and tight end. Plus, who makes the 99 club?