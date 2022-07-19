Way-too-early Bengals schedule predictions for 2022 NFL season

Keep track of our early predictions for each of the Bengals’ 17 regular-season games in the 2022 NFL season.

A new era of Cincinnati Bengals football is here.

Led by offensive stars Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon, Cincinnati enters the 2022 season as one of the most exciting NFL teams to watch after their incredible run to Super Bowl LVI.

However, they’ll be tested week in and week out with what’s easily among the hardest schedules any NFL team will face. It’s actually ranked as the third-toughest schedule based on 2021 opponent win - loss percentage.

Among the notable matchups includes a road game vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, a late-season road game in frigid Boston to face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, and a Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Use this stream to keep track of our way-too-early predictions for all 17 regular-season games.

And as always, Who Dey!!!