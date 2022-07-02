SB Nation reacts: Bengals fans confident heading into 2022 season

With the preseason right around the corner, the Cincinnati Bengals are getting geared up to make another run for an AFC Championship.

After ending the season in the Super Bowl, the fanbase could not be more excited and confident for the upcoming year.

How do I know that?

Just check out the results below from our latest SB Nation Reacts survey, where we asked: How confident are you in the Bengals heading into the 2022 season?

With 64% of the vote fans across Cincy Jungle seem to be geared up and ready to go for the team this season. And for good reason.

With the free agency additions on the offensive line, year two of Ja’Marr Chase, and obviously the man leading it all in Joe Burrow, it is shaping up to be another great season for the Queen City.

August 12th can’t get here soon enough.