Bengals News (7/20): New Ring of Honor inductees

Bengals News

The Cincinnati Bengals will announce their two members of the 2022 Ring of Honor Class today at 9 am ET. The inductees will join Paul Brown, Ken Anderson, Anthony Munoz and Ken Riley in the Ring of Honor.

Isaac Curtis could be one of them, so be sure to check out Bengal Jim’s interview with Curtis from back in March.

2022 AFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Do the defending AFC champion Bengals have a major issue on their hands? What’s on the quarterbacking horizon in Cleveland and Pittsburgh? Are the Ravens poised for a bounceback season? NFL.com’s Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the AFC North.

NFL 'Out of Nowhere' Breakout Team: Bengals RB highlights five ready to surprise

Sometimes, players break out seemingly out of nowhere. They'd been given minimal opportunities early in their careers, performed well, but there wasn't enough volume to alert an impending breakout. Is Chris Evans about to be an example?

Cincinnati Bengals Make List of Teams That Could Win Super Bowl LVII

The Ravens were the only other AFC North team to make the list. The Bills, Colts, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders, Packers, Buccaneers and Rams also made the list.

A year later, Carl Nassib says he agonized over decision to come out publicly

Although Carl Nassib said he agonized over his decision to come out publicly, he ultimately did it "for the kids," and to show that sexual orientation "really doesn't matter."

Browns quietly brace for eight-game Deshaun Watson suspension

Per a league source, the Browns privately are bracing for an eight-game suspension of Watson. The next question becomes whether they’d fully entrust the starting job to Jacoby Brissett for those eight games, or whether they’ll try to acquire someone else.

Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘made significant strides’ this offseason with disciplined diet

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains how a disciplined diet has made him better prepared for his second season in the NFL.

The Heinz Field ketchup bottles are coming down - ProFootballTalk

Andrew Fillippoini of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh has posted video of a crane removing one of the two giant bottles that had been stationed over the scoreboard since it opened in 2001.

Dan Campbell believes Lions may be the Rich Strike of 2022 NFL season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes his team can come from the back of the pack to make noise in 2022, comparing his players to May’s Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike.

My Guys: Trevor Sikkema’s early favorite 2023 NFL Draft prospects

Trevor Sikkema dives into his favorite 2023 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2022 college football season.

DT Eddie Goldman informs Falcons he intends to retire

Falcons DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he intends to retire just weeks after signing one-year deal.

Ranking NFL second-year breakout candidates for 2022: 15 players who could become stars, from quarterbacks to pass-rushers

Stars from the 2021 NFL Draft are heading into camp looking to build off average rookie seasons, from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore and more.