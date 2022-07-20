Cam Taylor-Britt is going the extra mile to get prepared for the 2022 season

Going into the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bengals had a specific plan: merge roster needs with immense athletes. After Trae Waynes didn’t work out for the Bengals and with long-term uncertainty surrounding Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati wanted to fill its secondary with young, tenacious defenders with high-end athletic traits.

After selecting Daxton Hill at the end of the first round, the Bengals moved up four spots in the second round to select Nebraska corner, Cam Taylor-Britt. They had pre-draft interest in the Cornhusker defender and their rare move up in a high round shows just how much they coveted him.

In a recent exclusive interview with us here at Cincy Jungle, Taylor-Britt recounted his pre-draft experiences and looked ahead to 2022 training camp. Speaking of that pre-draft top-30 visit with Cincinnati, Taylor-Britt felt the meeting with the team went well and that they were on his radar come draft weekend.

“When I was on my top-30 with the Bengals, me and Coach (Charles) Burks had the realest conversation I’ve ever had with a coach besides my coach at Nebraska, coach Fisher,” Taylor-Britt told us. “I kind of needed that and then I heard my name called and got the call anyway from Coach (Zac) Taylor and it was like a dream.”

We played a clip of Taylor calling Taylor-Britt on Day 2 of the draft and the rookie couldn’t stop smiling. Noting “chills” with that call, he recounted on the celebration that ensued with his family and friends who surrounded him that Friday evening.

Of course, now it’s on to putting on that Bengals uniform and proving himself in camp. High-profile football sages like ESPN’s Louis Riddick loved the Taylor-Britt pick for the Bengals, but as it is with any rookie on any team, they have to go out there and earn it.

When we asked about immediate role and how he’s approaching his first professional training camp, Taylor-Britt was largely business. He noted that he believes he’s in for a rotational boundary role, but that isn’t stopping him from fully preparing for everything.

“I’m approaching it as ‘every day is a new day’ and you have to come in and work,” Taylor-Britt told us. “I want to go in and ask every question possible, you know, just because we do have those older guys in the room that will help out anytime—we have Eli (Apple), Chido (Chidobe Awuzie), Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates...I can go on and on and that’s a backfield right there.”

When it comes to what he’s working on, Taylor-Britt already has a few goals in mind. Aside from recently undergoing LASIK surgery for his vision (“making sure I’m using these beautiful eyes” as he put it), he has some technique nuances he’s trying to hone.

“Just transitioning out of my break as fast as possible,” he said. “There should be no false steps in that break. I want to be very smooth in my backpedal and just getting out of my breaks, so I can come back downhill as fast as possible before that receiver gets out.”

And, of course, getting the playbook “down pat” is something that Taylor-Britt is also striving towards this summer.

It wasn’t all football and Bengals talk for the budding star cornerback, though. When we asked about some things about him we should know, in terms of hobbies, etc., Taylor-Britt noted he’s kind of a gamer.

Whether it’s “NBA 2K” or “Madden Football”, the rookie corner admits that there have been multiple occasions wherein he’s lost track of time playing video games and realizes he needs to get some rest. That’ll probably be under a little more check in training camp.

We had a great time speaking with Mr. Taylor-Britt and the media can be found embedded in this post, on your favorite audio streamer on the Cincy Jungle podcast channel, or on the Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel. Our thanks to Mr. Taylor-Britt and his amazing representation at SportsTrust Advisors!