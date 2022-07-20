 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis inducted into Bengals Ring of Honor class of 2022

Anderson and Isaac will be enshrined this Fall.

By John Sheeran
Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis are the newest members of the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor.

Anderson and Curtis have been voted in by season ticket holders out of a ballot of 15 former Bengals and now join Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz, and Ken Riley, who were inaugural Ring of Honor members inducted last year.

The induction ceremony will take place at halftime of the Bengals’ Week 4 Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

