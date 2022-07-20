Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis inducted into Bengals Ring of Honor class of 2022

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis are the newest members of the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor.

Anderson and Curtis have been voted in by season ticket holders out of a ballot of 15 former Bengals and now join Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz, and Ken Riley, who were inaugural Ring of Honor members inducted last year.

It's official! You all voted and now Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis will be welcomed as the fifth and sixth members of the Bengals Ring of Honor.



On September 29th at halftime vs the Dolphins, we will honor them with a special induction ceremony. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 20, 2022

The induction ceremony will take place at halftime of the Bengals’ Week 4 Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

